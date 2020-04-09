Gov. Whitmer announces partnership of health providers at TCF Regional Care Center

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a partnership of health care givers providing critical support, staffing and resources at the TCF Regional Care Center in Detroit.

The governor's office said the partnership includes Henry Ford Health System, McLaren Health Care, Beaumont Health and the Detroit Medical Center.

“Fighting this virus is going to take all of us working together as Michiganders, and we are proud to be partnering with these Michigan health care systems to help save lives and ensure those with the most serious cases of COVID-19 get the care they need,” Whitmer said. “Our hospitals and medical professionals are serving on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, and they are proving that once again by stepping up to support the TCF Regional Care Center.”

The governor's office also announced key personal at the TCF Center:

• Lynn Torossian will lead overall management of TCF Regional Care Center. Torossian most recently served as President and CEO of CEO of Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

• Daniel Medrano will lead day-to-day operations at the TCF Regional Care Center. Medrano is currently serving as Corporate Vice President of Facilities Management of McLaren Health Care.

• Jenny Atas will lead medical services at TCF Regional Care Center. Dr. Atas is the regional care coordinator for Region 2 South Trauma Network (RTN), serving Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, including the city of Detroit. Region 2 South is served by 35 hospitals, 92 EMS agencies, four EMS Medical Control Authorities and four Health Departments.

Gov. Whitmer's office said members of the Michigan National Guard have been helping the Federal Emergency Management Agency with logistics to support and establish the TCF Care Center, which will have up to 1,000 beds and will receive patients from other southeast Michigan acute-care hospitals at least 48 hours after having been admitted as an inpatient at one of those acute-care facilities.

The TCF Regional Care Center is scheduled to receive its first 25 patients Friday, April 10.

