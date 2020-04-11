Gov Whitmer announces new drive thru testing centers

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced thirteen new or expanded COVID-19 testing sites all across Michigan. The new sites will allow for testing without the patients leaving their vehicles.

This plan will provide nine new drive through testing locations and expansions at existing testing centers. Use of a lab in Grand Rapids can run up to 3,000 tests per day which will increase Michigan testing by 40 percent.

Cities for the new testing include Atlanta, Bad Axe, Battle Creek, Bay City, Benton Harbor, Jackson, Lansing, Kalamazoo, and Traverse City.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

