Gov. Whitmer announces FEMA approval for temporary shelter to homeless residents impacted by COVID-19

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the state of Michigan has received approval from FEMA to provide housing alternatives to individuals who are homeless and are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said she received approval to provide housing alternatives such as hotels and motels for homeless individuals who may need to quarantine during the pandemic.

The governor said the state will work with local partners to provide individual housing in hotels or other facilities to homeless individuals who:

• Test positive for COVID-19 and need to be isolated but do not require hospitalization, including those discharged from hospitals

• Have been exposed to COVID-19 and are identified by a health care professional as needing quarantine but do not need hospitalization

• Need individual sheltering as a precautionary measure because they belong to a high-risk group such as people over age 65 or with certain underlying health conditions

“We must do everything in our power to protect our most vulnerable populations during this ongoing public health crisis, and that includes protecting the health and safety of homeless Michiganders, no matter their circumstances,” Governor Whitmer said. “These resources will help shield homeless Michiganders most susceptible to the virus.”

