Gov. Whitmer: This virus has devastated families across Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a briefing Monday afternoon, providing an update on the state's continued response to COVID-19.

The governor started her briefing by thanking businesses and residents for continuing to "do their part" to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. She talked about how the virus has impacted families across the state.

The governor said Monday's numbers marked the lowest percentage of new cases in the state since the pandemic began. As of Monday, officials announced the state of Michigan had 47,552 cases of coronavirus with 4,584 deaths.

Gov. Whitmer continued to stress the importance of social distancing until there is a vaccine. The governor said COVID-19 is still present in 79 out of 83 counties and is still a threat.

She said she is working with the Michigan Economic Recovery Commission to look at how to phase in different sectors of the economy.

During her press conference, the governor said the number one question her office has received is regarding unemployment and whether or not there is enough money for the Unemployment Insurance Agency to support residents who need it.

The governor said claims are back-dated in order to make sure everyone can get the help they need.

"I want everyone to know, if you are eligible, you are going to get your benefits," Gov. Whitmer said.

The governor said in terms of the UIA fund, Michigan has the third-highest trust fund balance in the nation. The governor said if it becomes necessary, the state will borrow from the federal government, but that is not a concern at this time.

During her press conference, the governor continued to spend time talking about frequently asked questions her office was getting.

When it comes to returning to work, the governor said employers and employees need to be "scrupulous" when it comes to protecting against the virus.

When it comes to the prison population, Michigan has tested more prisoners than any other state in the country.

In terms of state parks, the governor said her team will continue to monitor daily the reports coming from state parks to decide on whether or not they need to close.

In regards to testing, the governor said the state has gone from doing 4,000 tests a day to 14,000 tests a day. Gov. Whitmer's Chief Operating Officer said the state is encroaching on its goal of administering 15,000 tests per day.

"Our goal is to test 450,000 Michiganders in the month of May," Gov. Whitmer said.

To find more information on frequently asked questions, click here.

In regards to local community leaders and business owners who are choosing not to enforce executive orders or are opening their doors for business, such as the barbershop in Owosso and the Shiawassee County's Sheriff's Office's announcement that it will not continue to strictly enforce the governor's executive orders, the governor said her orders are enforceable by law.

"We've made these sacrifices, lets not make them in vain," the governor said.

In regards to the Michigan State Capitol Commission's decision to delay banning firearms in the state capitol, the governor said she is "very disappointed" the commission didn't act to restrict guns in the Capitol.

The governor said she understood peoples' frustrations and their right to demonstrate. However, she said if people do choose to protest, she asks that they follow social distancing rules and wear a mask.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun joined the governor in her briefing Monday.

She said the rate of new infections has dropped 25%.

"It's important that the total number of new cases each day continues to go down," Dr. Khaldun said.

She said aggressive testing and contact tracing will be the only way to combat the virus. She also said public health officials are "seeing signs that" children in Michigan are contracting a rare multi-system inflammatory disease that might be associated with COVID-19.

She urged parents to look for symptoms similar to Kawasaki Disease such as fever, rash, red eyes or red lips.

You can watch the governor's full briefing here:

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.