Gov. Whitmer: 'There's no place for hatred,' holds prayer during briefing

Governor Gretchen Whitmer started her press conference by recognizing there are over 50,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Michigan as of Friday, May 15.

She drew attention to the protest held at the Capitol Thursday, she thanked Michigan State Police for their professionalism and for keeping people safe during the protest.

The governor said this is not a time for hatred or divisiveness, but a time for unity. She called upon religious leaders from several different faiths to hold a prayer during her press conference.

Following prayer, the governor talked about her the settlement in the right to reading rule and the creation of her task force to help create a plan for reopening school in the fall. For more information on both of those issues, click to the right of this story.

As of Friday, May 15, there are 50,079 cases of coronavirus in Michigan with 4,825 deaths.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the rate of coronavirus cases and deaths is slowing across the state, but MDHHS is continuing to watch several places in the state.

She said the virus does not discriminate against children, she urged parents to look for symptoms similar to Kawasaki Disease such as fever, rash, red eyes or red lips. She also urged parents to make sure their kids are caught up on their vaccinations.

During her press conference, the governor was asked if she was nervous for Memorial Day weekend.

During Memorial Day weekend, she is encouraging people to not let their guard down. She says urgers social distancing and wearing masks.

As for camping, "it is our expectation that campgrounds are not open," the governor said.

When it comes to businesses opening up, she said we will get to a point where each of the sectors of our economy can open back up, but said the state must be patient.

When it comes to re-opening schools, she said she hopes some form of in-person learning can resume in the fall, but it depends on the actions of residents now as to whether or not that will happen.

In regards to threats that have been made against her, the governor said she is not worried because she knows the Michigan State Police are there to protect her and keep her safe.

You can watch the governor's press conference here:

