Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to use federal funding for COVID-19 response

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, there were more than 16,500 COVID-19 cases in Florida. (MGN)
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, there were more than 16,500 COVID-19 cases in Florida. (MGN)(WJHG)
By News 10
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill on Monday that appropriates federal funding to support actions in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Senate Bill 690 aims to assist Michigan in it's response, help affected small businesses, and ensure adequate compensation for frontline workers.

Changes include:

- A $2/hour increase for direct care workers

- $125 million in grant funding to reduce the cost of child care for families

- $100 million for hazard pay for local first responders and $200 million for local units of government

- $100 million in small business restart grants

- $60 million in rental assistance and eviction diversion

- $25 million for wireless hotspots and enhanced connectivity

- $18 million for health and safety grants for schools

- $10 million in MIOSHA grants for protections to keep workers safe on the job

- $14 million for food banks and domestic violence shelters

“I was pleased to sign this bill to put more federal funding to work across our state,” said Governor Whitmer. “Between the signing of this bill today and the recent agreement on the 2020 budget announced earlier this week, we have now put the full amount of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to use so that Michiganders can reap the full benefit of our federal funding. Now, we need Congress to act later this month and provide additional aid to the states so that we can begin to address the budget shortfall in 2021.”

The budget will fund a $60 million eviction diversion program developed by the governor and the Supreme Court Administrative Office. The program aims to keep renters in their homes by ensuring lump-sum back payments for landlords, while giving renters a fresh start. The program will be implemented with the help of local aid organizations and stakeholders.

“We applaud our Governor and legislators for working together to secure funding and create programming for what we believe is crucial to the health and safety of our state - keeping vulnerable Michiganders in their homes,” said Eric Hufnagel, Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness Executive Director. “With this support, our communities will keep thousands of families that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 from the painful experience of eviction and homelessness.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Victim’s father shocked by plea offer

Updated: moments ago
Julie Mooney and Kaylee Brock were brutally murdered in May of 2019. Their killer was offered a plea deal that would let him walk free in 30-50 years.

News

East Lansing Public Library closes the book on fines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The East Lansing Public Library is joining the movement to go "fine free."

News

East Lansing parking offers 30 minute grace period

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The City of East Lansing wants to remind community members there will be a 30-minute grace period in all gated parking facilities in downtown East Lansing.

News

Car insurance changes have arrived

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Medical coverage offered by car insurance companies has changed.

News

Lansing mobile food pantry to host food distribution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Lansing mobile food pantry will be hosting a mobile food distribution on July 18.

Latest News

News

Stores asking customers to exchange coins during shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Stores no longer getting coins from the bank are now asking customers to use them.

Breaking

Whitmer closes indoor service at bars in lower Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an order closing indoor service at bars throughout lower Michigan

News

Cawood to close for water main work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Lansing Board of Water and Light will be closing Cawood Street from Willow Street to West Saginaw Street for a water main installation.

News

3 killed when Flint crash splits car into 2 pieces: police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three people have died and a fourth person has been injured after a car struck a median wall and bridge abutment on Interstate 475 in Flint.

News

State health officials confirm 262 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The coronavirus continues to show its ugly head, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 262 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths.

News

State officials confirm 262 new COVID cases and 4 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The coronavirus just isn't going away, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports over 200 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths.