Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS announce free, drive-thru testing through partnership with Kroger Health

The governor's office and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have announced a partnership with Kroger Health to provide free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The governor's office said testing will begin May 7 and will continue through the end of May.

Testing will be available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Blanc High School parking lot located on 12500 Holly Road, the governor's office said.

“Testing remains critical in our state and can save lives. We must keep working to expand testing and require people who test positive to self-isolate,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Moving forward, The State of Michigan will continue to work with health care partners, like Kroger Health, to provide affordable and quick testing to residents. And as always, I will continue to listen to the experts and follow the medical sciences as we continue to fight COVID-19.”

The governor's office said eligibility for testing will be determined by a short, guided virtual screening tool using guidelines from the CDC.

Gov. Whitmer's office said those who are eligible for testing include:

• Individuals with mild symptoms

• Essential workers still reporting to work in person, whether they have symptoms or not

• Individuals from racial and ethnic groups disproportionately affected by adverse

Those who qualify for testing will be able to pick a time and receive a confirmation email with pre-appointment paperwork, the governor's office said. Upon arrival, individuals should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in.

To determine eligibility and schedule a test, click here.

