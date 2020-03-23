UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer: All Michiganders shelter in place starting Tuesday, schools remain closed until April 13

A shelter-in-place order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday for all Michiganders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for at least the next three weeks.

A "stay home, stay safe" executive order was signed Monday by Whitmer directing all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life, according to a news release.

"The current trajectory we're on seems a lot like Italy," said Whitmer. "We've got to do everything in our power to keep that from happening in Michigan."

During her press conference Monday, Gov. Whitmer said schools will be closed until April 13.

There have been 15 deaths from the coronavirus in Michigan, Gov. Whitmer announced.

The order also directs Michiganders to stay in their homes unless they’re a part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.

"Individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances, and they must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they do so, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household to the extent feasible under the circumstances," the release said.

The executive order prohibits all businesses and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes, unless those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations. Businesses and operations are to designate the workers that meet those criteria, and must adopt social distancing practices and other mitigation measures to protect workers and patrons in the performance of that necessary in-person work.

In 13 days, Michigan went from zero COVID-19 cases to more than 1,000 cases, Whitmer said.

"This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities," she said. "The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

“Taking aggressive action to protect our communities is the most important thing we can do to mitigate further spread of COVID-19,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “If we do this now, we can make sure our hospitals and healthcare workers are prepared to take care of the sickest people. It is crucial that people do the right thing by staying home and staying safe.”

Additionally, under Executive Order 2020-21, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring among persons outside a single household are temporarily prohibited. People may leave the house to perform for limited, necessary purposes, and may engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running, cycling, or any other recreational activity, consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside a person’s household and with other restrictions imposed by prior executive orders.

Michigan is currently in the top five states in the nation for the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Several governors across the country have taken similar steps to protect their communities from the spread of COVID-19, including governors Mike DeWine (R-OH), Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), J.B. Pritzker (D-IL), Tom Wolf (D-PA), Gavin Newsom (D-CA), John Bel Edwards (D-LA), Phil Murphy (D-NJ), and Ned Lamont (D-CT).

To view the full executive order, click here.

To find a list of businesses that will remain open, click here.

