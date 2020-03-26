Gov. Whitmer sends letter to President Trump requesting "Major Disaster Declaration"

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday she has requested a "Major Disaster Declaration" from President Donald Trump.

"If we don't do our part, more people are going to get sick," Gov. Whitmer said.

The governor reiterated the importance of the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

She went over the medical supplies the state currently has, saying hospitals are still in need of supplies like hand sanitizer, gloves and gowns.

She encouraged Michigan residents to get involved by giving blood and donating to local food banks or donating any medical supplies they might have.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Michigan had 2,295 confirmed cases with 43 deaths and said a lot of hospitals are at or near compacity.

Hospitals outside of southeast Michigan are being asked to serve as relief hospitals for critical coronavirus patients, Dr. Khaldun said. She said as time moves forward, the state might need to use alternative sites, but more details on that are not available at this time.

Dr. Khaldun said testing also needs to increase in the state. She said additional hospitals and local leaders are developing testing sites.

"We are confident that testing in the appropriate matter will be able to give the state a better understanding of who has the disease so that we can slow the spread as much as possible," Dr. Khaldun said.

Dr. Khaldun said we are on the up-slope of the coronavirus curve.

Gov. Whitmer said she is in contact with other officials regarding what's to come regarding schools and will have an update coming.

