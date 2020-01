Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to give her second State of the State Address later this month.

Governor Whitmer will deliver her speech to a joint conference of the Michigan Legislature at the State Capitol on Jan. 29.

She is expected to speak on the fundamental challenges the state is facing and outline her policy priorities for building a stronger Michigan.

The State of the State Address will begin at 7 p.m.

