Gov. Whitmer expected to extend her stay home, stay safe order

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to extend her stay home, stay safe order on Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer providing an update on the coronavirus impact to the state.

Reports say it will run through May 15.

The announcement will be made when Gov. Whitmer and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

The news conference will start at 11 a.m.

News 10 contacted Gov. Whitmer's office.

No one there would confirm that date.

On Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer said it would be a short-term extension.

The current stay home order is set to expire Thursday, April 30.

Gov. Whitmer also said she is working on a plan to reopen the state in phases.

She says she'll release more details about that plan as well during Friday's update.

