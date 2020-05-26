Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide update on state's response to COVID-19

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a briefing, providing an update on the state's continued response to COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Tuesday marks the first day auto dealerships and retailers are allowed to re-open after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, retail stores and car dealerships throughout the state will be back in business, but by appointment only.

This restriction will allow stores to monitor how many people are inside at any given time. Stores in Michigan will be allowed to have up to ten customers inside, at a time.

The governor is set to address the state at 3 p.m.

The governor is set to address the state at 3 p.m.

