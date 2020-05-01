Gov. Whitmer: Scene at the capitol was "disturbing"

The governor held a press conference Friday providing an update on the state's response to the coronavirus.

She began by addressing the protests that took place at the State Capitol Thursday. She said she found the scene to be "disturbing," describing Confederate flags and protesters armed with rifles "are not who we are."

During her press conference, she reiterated that she would make decisions on reopening the state based on data and advice from Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and epidemiologists regardless of tweets from the presidents or push back from the legislature.

Earlier Friday morning, the president tweeted,"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

State officials announced there are now 42,356 cases of coronavirus in Michigan with a total of 3,866 deaths from the virus as of Friday, May 1.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also signed an executive order to allow construction and real estate.

Executive Order 2020-70 "will allow the May 7 resumption of some types of work that present a very low risk of infection, including construction, real-estate activities, and work that is traditionally and primarily performed outdoors," while also requiring businesses to adopt measures to protect their workers against the spread of the virus, according to the governor's office.

“The vast majority of Michiganders are still doing their part to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. That’s good, but we must keep it up,” said Governor Whitmer. “As part of our MI Safe Start Plan, we are bringing business and labor leaders together to ensure that while we lift some restrictions on the previous Stay Home, Stay Safe order, we are also protecting workers and their families from the spread of this virus. I want to be clear: we must all continue to stay home and stay safe as much as possible. If we all keep doing our part, we can reduce the risk of a second wave and re-engage our economy safely and responsibly.”

Under the executive order, construction sites must adopt a set of what the governor is calling "best practices" to protect their workers from infection, including the following:

• Designating a site supervisor to enforce COVID-19 control strategies.

• Conducting daily health screenings for workers.

• Creating dedicated entry points, if possible, or issuing stickers or other indicators to assure that all workers are screened every day.

• Identifying choke points and high-risk areas (like hallways, hoists and elevators, break areas, water stations, and buses) and controlling them to enable social distancing.

• Ensuring sufficient hand-washing or hand-sanitizing stations at the worksite.

The governor's office said the stay-home order will remain in effect until May 15. The governor's office said under the order, Michigan residents must not leave their homes unless they are running errands, engage in safe outdoor activities, or go to specified jobs.

