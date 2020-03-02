Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares March 2020 as Women's History Month

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared March 2020 as Women's History Month "to honor trailblazing women who have improved Michigan and the United States throughout history, according to a statement sent by the governor's office.

"I’m proud to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment. As a woman in politics, I know how important it is to have your vote counted and to use your vote as your voice,” said Whitmer. “During March, and throughout the year, it’s crucial that Michigan women get out and make their voices heard by voting.”

The governor said the theme of this year's Women's History Month is "Valiant Women of the Vote," which commemorates the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment.

The amendment was passed after decades of activism by women who were willing to risk reputation in the name of equality, according to the governor's office.

