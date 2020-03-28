Gov. Cuomo postpones NY primary until June as COVID-19 spreads through NYC

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York announced Saturday that the state will postpone its presidential primary until June 23. This announcement came as President Donald Trump considered a 14-day quarantine for parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. New York's primary was originally scheduled for April 28.

According to Cuomo, a total of 52,318 people in New York State have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 29,766 in New York City. A total of 728 people in the state have died, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he spoke with Trump on Saturday morning, but did not discuss the possibility of a quarantine for the tri-state area.

"I haven't had those conversations," he told a reporter. "I don't even know what that means."

"I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing," he added. "Not even understanding what it is, I don’t like the sound of it.”

COVID-19 has, in two weeks, claimed more lives in New York City than homicides did all of last year.

The number of hospitalizations is up 13-fold over the last 10 days, Cuomo said, but the rate of admittances doubling is slowing -- from every two days earlier this week to every four days by Thursday. That, despite the surge in overall numbers, could signal a slowing rate of spread, Cuomo says. But, he acknowledged, the height of the crisis is still ahead — about 21 days out.

