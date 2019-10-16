Gordon Lightfoot reschedules East Lansing concert

Gordon Lightfoot’s concert originally scheduled for Sept. 19, 2019 at Wharton Center has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. May 14.

Tickets purchased for the Sept. 19 show will be honored for the new date, a Wharton Center news release said Wednesday.

People who can’t attend the rescheduled event can request a refund at the venue’s ticket office or by calling (517) 432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON.

Several Lightfoot concerts were canceled in July because of a painful leg injury he sustained around that time, according to his Facebook page.

Refunds for the original date at Wharton Center will be honored for all tickets until Nov. 11.

Tickets purchased by check, gift card and cash will be refunded by a Michigan State University check within six to eight weeks, the news release said.

Refunds aren’t available for any tickets purchased by a third party.

Tickets are still available for the rescheduled show.

For more information, visit whartoncenter.com or the venue’s ticket office, 750 E. Shaw Lane.

