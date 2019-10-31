Google's parent company bids for Fitbit

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, wants to buy Fitbit.

The deal would make Alphabet a player in the wearable fitness tracking space...

It would allow Google to directly compete against the likes of Apple, which recently released a new version of its popular Smartwatch.

Google licenses its "wear" operating system to companies, such as Fossil, but does not currently make its own smartwatch.

Buying Fitbit could be a play to make Google services a greater part of customers' lives and measure up to Apple in the health and fitness space.

