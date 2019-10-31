Alphabet, the parent company of Google, wants to buy Fitbit.
The deal would make Alphabet a player in the wearable fitness tracking space...
It would allow Google to directly compete against the likes of Apple, which recently released a new version of its popular Smartwatch.
Google licenses its "wear" operating system to companies, such as Fossil, but does not currently make its own smartwatch.
Buying Fitbit could be a play to make Google services a greater part of customers' lives and measure up to Apple in the health and fitness space.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Google's parent company bids for Fitbit
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, wants to buy Fitbit.