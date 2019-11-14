Google checking accounts?

Google is reportedly working toward offering a checking account product.

The Wall Street Journal reports the tech giant is in talks with Citigroup and the Stanford Federal Credit Union.

The launch could come as soon as 2020.

The accounts would be branded with the names of the financial institutions.

Other big tech companies have expressed interest in offering financial services.

Some lawmakers have expressed regulatory concerns about big tech jumping into finance.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.