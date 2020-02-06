Google Maps anniversary redesign

Google Maps turns 15 years old, and it's celebrating with a major redesign.

It's rolling out now for android and iPhone users.

It will expand to include upgrades for public transit and augmented reality in March.

The redesign makes the app easier to use, and doesn't require as much digging to find some options.

It focuses on five icons on the bottom of the screen, three of which are new.

In addition to the commute and explore buttons, which were already in the app, you'll soon see buttons labeled "saved," "contribute" and "updates."

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.