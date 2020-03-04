Good sleep can lead to a good heart

Good sleep habits may reduce the risk of heart disease, and help with weight loss.

That's according to new research from Columbia University.

It showed people who slept 7 to 8 hours a night and met healthy heart guidelines were 61% less likely to develop heart disease than those who slept for shorter or longer periods of time.

Scientists also found women who went to bed at the same time every day lost more body fat than those with fluctuating bedtimes, no matter how long they slept.

The study was led by researchers at Columbia University and presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2020.

