Good news-Bad news about teens and tobacco use

Some good, and bad news when it comes to tobacco use among teens.

A new study from the University of Utah reveals fewer teens are smoking, but many more are vaping.

Researchers looked at data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey.

It shows smoking rates have dropped over the past decade, and teens who do smoke do it less frequently and start years later.

However, more than 20% of youth use now use e-cigarettes.

The study was led by researchers at the University of Utah and published in 'Pediatrics.'

