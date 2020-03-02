'Good liquor' and other joys: ex-UAW official pleads guilty

A former senior official at the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to conspiring with other labor leaders to steal more than $1 million in dues while enjoying golf, lavish lodging, meals and booze.

Edward “Nick” Robinson's guilty plea is the 10th from union officials or the spouse of an official.

The 72-year-old Robinson was based at the UAW's Region 5 office near St. Louis.

The office was led by Gary Jones until Jones became UAW president in 2018. Jones is also under scrutiny.

He quit the UAW presidency in November.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.