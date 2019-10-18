Good comes out of previous ban on Halloween festivities

It didn't take long for a parental backlash to force a Charlotte school to reverse its ban on Halloween festivities.

A donated Batman costume sits on a table waiting to be picked up by a family in need (source, WILX).

But something good that came out of the controversy.

Parents were pretty confused when they were told their kids couldn't dress up for Halloween. Some thought it was because not all kids could afford to dress up, so they started a costume donation drive.

"Well if it's a costume problem, let's get together, let's solve that problem," Colleen Armitage said.

It all started on a Facebook post with Galewood Elementary School parents upset over the cancellation of Halloween festivities. Colleen Armitage has a child in the school and owns Red Rosie Bakery. She said she'd gladly collect donated costumes at her business.

She didn't realize what she'd started.

"The support has been incredible. I absolutely love this community. No matter what happens, if you ask for help, they're going to come together."

People started bringing in Superman costumes, princess costumes and more to donate. One woman even giving $100 dollars to the cause. Parents in the community were touched.

"It's amazing, I was so surprised and so amazed by Colleen's efforts to put this all together, and I wanted to help in any way possible," Christian Graham said. Graham works at a business in the same plaza and is helping collect costumes for the cause.

"Because our town is so close, because we have such a relationship and a community that does come together...no matter what these kids get to have Halloween, no matter what," parent Katherine Cummins said.

Armitage says she's happy that something good came out of Halloween almost getting canceled.

"These costumes are going to be available for any child in the community that needs or wants a costume. We just want the children to have a great Halloween, that's what it's about."

Anyone can donate a costume to the cause during business hours and anyone can come by and take one if needed too.

You can drop off donations to any of the three businesses located in the building located at 200 N Cochran Ave. in Charlotte.

