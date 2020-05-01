Good News: Henry Ford Allegiance Health celebrates discharge of 100th COVID-19 patient

Since admitting its first COVID-19 patient on March 16, Henry Ford Allegiance Health says they have now discharged 100 patients who have been successfully treated for COVID-19.

While the state of Michigan has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, the hospital says the milestone is a big step in the battle against the virus.

“In challenging times like these, we must recognize these life-affirming victories,” said Henry Ford Allegiance Health president and CEO Paula Autry. “We are elated when any patient recovers, but the level of threat COVID-19 poses to the patient and to our community makes each victory that much more satisfying when the battle is won.”

As of 12 p.m. on May 1, Henry Ford Allegiance Health reports 34 individuals in their acute care hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional one inpatient individual has pending test results.

