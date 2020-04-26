Golfers enjoy lifted restrictions

Many golfers are taking advantage of this weekend's good weather and Governor Whitmer's latest decision to lift restrictions on recreational activities like golfing.

However, there are still some limitations when you take the green. Riding carts are still prohibited to use.

"We opened up for walkers only when the governor announced it the other day," Steve Ramey, Owner of Chisholm Hills Golf Club said.

Steve Ramey said he wasted no time opening his doors again when Governor Whitmer announced that people could leave their homes to enjoy a round of golf.

He added that his customers wasted no time getting there.

"It's just something for them to do. People were so thankful when they came in the last couple of days," Ramey said.

They're thankful despite one lingering restriction still in place.

"Right now, [Governor Whitmer] has no problem with pull carts and we have a sanitation program with those, but we cannot use riding carts at this point," he said.

Ramey understands why.

He said areas like the steering wheel, gear shift, and other parts of a riding cart are extra areas people have to use, but he says those can be disinfected too.

"It will be a little more extensive because of the larger number touch areas on the riding carts, but we have sanitation programs that we're going to institute if we do riding carts," Ramey said.

He says he's hoping to use them soon.

However, even without the riding carts, both Ramey and his customers are just happy to be back on the course.

"It kind of slows the pace down a little bit, but it gives us a chance to really enjoy the environment. I love golf it's my passion, it's my hobby on the side, so it's okay," Adam Gilpin said.

Other golfers who showed up together were also excited to be there, despite the restriction.

"Getting my steps in, have to get 10,000 a day so this is an easy way to do it," Dominic said. "Honestly, I don't mind not having the cart, it's kind of nice to just walk and enjoy it. Normally, we'd take it and just zoom through it as fast as possible," Max continued after his roommate.

Adding in extra precautions like expanding their tee time to separate people even more while on the course.

"We've reversed the cups so they don't have to reach down in the cups, we ask people not to handle the flags and to put with the flags in," said Ramey. "We also limit the number of people in the clubhouse," Steve Ramey said.

