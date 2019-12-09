Golden snubs and surprises, including little 'Cats' love

Some Golden Globe nominations seemed like locks. Who was going to bet against Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver and Tom Hanks?

But there were some surprises, too, like the snubs of Lupita Nyong'o and Robert De Niro. And the fact that the best director category included no women, although such strong contenders this year include Greta Gerwig of “Little Women,” Marielle Heller of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," Lulu Wang of “The Farewell” and Lorene Scafaria of "Hustlers."

Other surprises were that the upcoming film adaptation of ‘Cats’ earned only one nomination and “When They See Us” was completely ignored.

Martin Scorsese's “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” were among Monday's nominees for next month's Golden Globe Awards. So were Rami Malek, Billy Porter, Christina Applegate and Rachel Brosnahan in television categories.

The nominations were announced from Los Angeles by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globes for the fifth time on January 5. You can watch the awards show live on WILX.

