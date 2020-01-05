Golden Globes to air on WILX Sunday

The 77th annual Golden Globe awards will honor the year's best in TV and movies with Ricky Gervais serving as host.

"Marriage Story" is widely seen in a toss up for best drama with another Netflix film "The Irishman."

"Marriage Story's" Adam Driver and Scarlet Johansson are nominated for best actor and best actress, respectively.

Also nominated for best actress is "Bombshell's" Charlize Theron and Renee Zelweger for her portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy."

Hollywood heavyweights to head to head for supporting actor including "Irishman" co-stars Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

Brad Pitt's film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is favored for best musical or comedy.

Apple could score in the TV categories.

"The Morning Show" is up for best drama with stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon facing tough rivals for best actress.

The Golden Globes will air on WILX at 8 p.m. Sunday.

