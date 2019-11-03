Goat yoga with apple and cider attracts Mid-Michiganders

Whether you're looking for something fun to do this fall, celebrating a birthday, or just looking to relax, a Williamston Farm is offering a unique way to workout.

Hiltop Views Farm held a cider and donuts themed goat yoga session on Sunday

Michigan State student Mikaela VandenBerg says she had no idea what to expect when she signed up for goat yoga with her roomate Shannon.

"I was on Facebook and I just saw this and I was like Shannon we have to go to goat yoga and she was like, okay,” said VandenBeg about what let her to attend.

Participants are greeted with hot apple cider in a cozy barn.

About ten minutes into yoga, the goats storm in jumping on backs and eating what they can.

VandenBerg smiled the whole time, cheek to cheek and loving every minute.

"It would be fun when we would stand in like a tree-or with our leg up and they would run under us. It was so cute," said Vanderberg.

She says attempting to do yoga surrounded by goats is hard.

"I gave a valiant effort to pay attention but cuteness overload is hard to pay attention through," said VanderBerg.

The goats were giddy, hungry, ready to play and just a tad bit messy.

"They've got the craziness of the dog and then like the cuddliness, wanna be around people, like a cat," said VanderBerg.

All of the goats are adopted or rescued and each with a personality of their own said owner of Hiltop Views Farm, Shawn Cannarile.

"They all have something unique that they bring to the class so we love when they're all here at once," she said.

Cannarile says they've had participants from ages 80 to 85 and for her nothing beats the smile on each of their faces.

They leave here with so much joy and if there was anything going on in their lives that might have been negative at the time, whether they were ill or whether they were having a hard time at work, you just forget it all and just relax and let it all goat as we say," said Cannarile.

Since opening is April of 2018, she says they’ve had more than 1,800 participants.

Copyright WILX 2019. All rights reserved.

