Go back in time at the Michigan Nordic Fire Festival

Many enjoyed Saturday's sunshine at the Michigan Nordic Fire Festival.

This popular festival allows the medieval viking period to come to life in Charlotte.

You can check out historic re-enactments, awesome costumed participants, cool vendors, and lively entertainment during the three day festival.

The opening ceremony even includes a burning of a viking long ship.

During the event, the festival grounds will be packed with educational, entertaining, and family-friendly activities for all ages.

"This is the only one that's an actual like, just Viking festival, that's just focused around all that," said Jacob Dean, a festival entertainer.

The event itself takes place both inside and outdoors, with some activities in heated tents.

The festival runs through Sunday afternoon.

