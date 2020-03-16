Stock markets slide over fear of coronavirus lockdowns

BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets are falling sharply after central bank moves to shore up economic growth failed to dispel fears over anti-virus controls that are shutting down global business and travel.

Despite the fed's action, things are looking grim on Wall Street. (Source: NYSE/CNN)

The selloff followed the Federal Reserve’s surprise decision to slash interest rates.

Benchmarks in Europe were down as much as 8%, while Sydney’s benchmark plunged 9.7%.

Japan’s benchmark sank 2.5% after the Bank of Japan announced it was expanding its monetary easing.

Trading in Wall Street futures was suspended after they fell by the 5% maximum allowed.

Brent crude, the international oil standard, fell almost 10% while gold gained.

The biggest banks in the U.S. moved in unison to conserve cash through the first half of the year.

The Financial Services Forum, which represents Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, State Street, and Wells Fargo, said members would suspend stock buybacks for first quarter and the second quarter due to the virus outbreak.

Companies in every sector are buckling under the spread of the coronavirus Monday.

Box office ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years in North America to among Hollywood’s worst weekends ever.

More people went to the movies the weekend after Sept. 11, 2001.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.