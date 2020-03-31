Global pediatric cancer rates rising

The urgent need to improve cancer care for children across the globe.

A panel of leading cancer experts looked at how weaknesses in healthcare systems, and population growth, may impact pediatric cancer rates.

They estimate 11-million children, mostly from low income countries, will die from the disease over the next 30 years ... without additional resources.

However, the experts say improving diagnosis and treatment in these countries, could prevent more than half of these deaths.

The study was published in 'The Lancet Oncology'

