Global experts study promising drugs, vaccines for new virus

The World Health Organization has convened outside experts to try to speed the development of tests, treatments and vaccines against the new coronavirus out of China, as doctors on the front lines experiment on patients with various drugs in hopes of saving lives in the meantime.

Experts say it could be months or even years before any approved treatments or vaccines are developed, by which time the outbreak might be over.

But at least they will have weapons at their disposal if the virus strikes again.

