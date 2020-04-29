Global State of the Consumer Tracker

A brand new global survey called The State of the Consumer Tracker is out.

Deloitte conducted the survey of 13-countries, including the United States, to find out how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting consumers around the world.

More than 50% of American respondents are concerned about their health and the health of their families.

35% say they are concerned about losing their job.

The survey found 42% of U.S. consumers are putting off large purchases.

And only one-third of U.S. consumers (34%) feel safe going to the store right now.

