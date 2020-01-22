Give Blood Telethon schedules more than 100 donation appointments

WILX-TV partnered with the American Red Cross to host a Give Blood Telethon Wednesday.

The telethon lasted from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and more than 112 blood-donation appointments were scheduled during that time. Many of the people who made those appointments are first-time donors.

Every one(1) donation provides potentially life-saving help for up to three people.

News 10 would also like to say thank you to everyone who scheduled their appointment online this week.

During this critical time of need, we're proud to be the first TV station in the state of Michigan to step up to the challenge during a critical time of need.

You can still sign up to give blood, or hold your own blood drive, by clicking here.

