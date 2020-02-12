Girls sue to block participation of transgender athletes

The families of three female high school runners have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block transgender athletes in Connecticut from participating in girls sports.

Danbury High School sophomore Alanna Smith speaks during a news conference at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Feb, 12, 2020. Smith, the daughter of former Major League pitcher Lee Smith, is among three girls suing to block a state policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

Lawyers from the Alliance Defending Freedom argue that allowing athletes with male anatomy to compete has deprived their clients of track titles and scholarship opportunities.

The lawsuit centers on two transgender sprinters who have taken 15 girls state championship titles since 2017.

The Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference says its policy follows a state anti-discrimination law that says students must be treated in school by the gender with which they identify.

