Girl, 13, shot in stomach after argument breaks out in front of Chicago store

A 13-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was shot twice while on the sidewalk just a few houses away from her family’s Chicago home.

The shooter aimed at his running target and fired a spray of bullets that reached the 13-year-old girl, who was halfway up the block, according to a witness. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Witness Martin Elmore was passing out sales flyers Sunday afternoon for a liquor store in Chicago when an argument broke out among a group of men. He says he heard rumblings that one of the men might possibly return with a gun.

Deciding it would be OK, Elmore walked up the street with at least one of those involved in the argument.

"I was talking to the guy, giving him a light on his cigarette. One of the guys took off, and I was like, ‘What he running for?’ I looked that way, and I looked the other direction. The guy was just aiming, and I saw the fire spitting,” Elmore said.

Police say the shooter jumped out of a burgundy-colored SUV before he started firing.

"I just turned around and dived to the ground, saying my prayers,” Elmore said.

Elmore says the shooter aimed at his running target and fired a spray of bullets that reached the 13-year-old girl, who was halfway up the block. The teen was rushed to the hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Neighbors say the victim lives with her mother and sister just a few houses away from the store.

The shooting is under investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time.

