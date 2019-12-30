Giants fire coach Pat Shurmur after 4-12 season

A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press that the New York Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur .

Shurmur is a former MSU football player and Dearborn native.

The once-proud franchise took a step back by winning four games in a season marked by a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak.

Shurmur was released one day after the Giants failed to play the spoiler role and saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 34-17 to win the NFC East.

The four-time Super Bowl champions finished with a 4-12 record, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.

