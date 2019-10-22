What is a Ghost Whopper?

Burger King has a spooky new offering accompanied by a hilarious promotional video introducing the "Ghost Whopper."

The commercial takes place in a seance where a "spirit taste test" is conducted.

The tag line: The Ghost Whopper is approved by 11 out of 10 people.

So what is it?

It comes on a white cheddar-cheese flavored, white sesame seed bun, giving it a ghostly appearance.

However, finding it may be a bit like hunting actual ghosts.

It's only available in ten locations from Thursday October 24th through Halloween.

