What is a Ghost Whopper?

NBC NEWS (NBC) - Burger King has a spooky new offering accompanied by a hilarious promotional video introducing the "Ghost Whopper."
The commercial takes place in a seance where a "spirit taste test" is conducted.
The tag line: The Ghost Whopper is approved by 11 out of 10 people.
So what is it?
It comes on a white cheddar-cheese flavored, white sesame seed bun, giving it a ghostly appearance.
However, finding it may be a bit like hunting actual ghosts.
It's only available in ten locations from Thursday October 24th through Halloween.
