Getting the perfect score

A Grand Ledge high schooler was looking to impress colleges when he decided to take the ACTs.

He said he was hoping to do well but a perfect 36 score takes the cake.

A lot of high schoolers say testing is not their strong point, but for Cooper Evans, he said it's something he doesn't struggle with.

"I don't really enjoy taking the test, but I am a pretty good test taker," Evans said.

Evans said when it came to taking the ACT, he paid close attention to the clock and made sure nothing was left blank. He said he originally thought that he did okay, but was surprised when he got the results.

"At first I wasn't sure if that was my actual score, or if it was just something else on the website and then I showed my mom and we both were really happy and excited and laughing," Evans said.

"I was overjoyed for him because I know how hard he has worked," said Marissa, Evans' mom.

Evans said he owes a lot of his preparedness to his parents and his teachers.

"Mr. Saade was important (in) helping me figure out which classes I wanted to take and kind of plan out what's to come," Evans said.

Eddie Saade, a counselor at Grand Ledge High School, said he's been working with Evans since he was in 7th grade. He said Evans tested out of high school classes when he was in middle school and continued to surpass expectations after he actually got to high school.

"I've never seen a seventh-grader come into high school and do as well as he did, not only academically, but also socially," Saade said.

Ken Wright, Grand Ledge High School principal, said he's come to expect these things from Evans.

"Cooper's the type of student who always seeks out opportunities to learn more and show his learning as well," Wright said.

Everyone in Evans' life said they're just extremely proud of him, not just because of his accomplishments, but because of the type of person he is.

"He's more than just an ACT score or more than just a phenomenal GPA," Saade said.

Evans' junior year is only halfway over and he says there's still a lot more to come.

The national average for ACT testing is a 20.8 composite score.

Evans said he will begin applying to colleges next school year.

