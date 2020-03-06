Getting in those steps may prevent chronic illness

New research shows that getting in those daily steps can help prevent chronic illness.

Scientists collected 9-years of data from over 19-hundred middle aged adults.

People who logged the most steps had a significantly lower risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure, than those with the fewest.

Women with the highest step count were also 61% less likely to be obese.

The study was led by researchers at University of Massachusetts and presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions.

