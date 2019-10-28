Getting a secured credit card may be a good way to build credit

Paul Vecker talks about credit card holds that gas stations place on credit cards, (MGN Image)
By  | 
Posted:

According to a recent Key Bank report nearly one third of their secured credit card holders became eligible for an unsecured card after a year.
Secured cards are usually held by people with little credit or poor credit.
Users secure their cards by making a deposit with the lender that secures their credit line.
Key Bank says they promote their secured cards not only as a way to help establish good credit, but also a way to build good money management skills.
The lender says the limits tend to be lower because users have to pony up the cash before they can get a credit line.
They say the low limit prevents users from running up huge balances, and they usually pay off the balance each month - which experts say is a good habit to get into.
Key Bank says choosing a secured card is a lot like choosing any other credit card.
They suggest looking for one with no annual fee, and one that may even have a rewards program or cash back on purchases.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus