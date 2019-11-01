Get vaccinated before flu activity becomes widespread, MDHHS says

Flu activity is being seen sporadically across the state of Michigan, according the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials are urging people who have not been vaccinated yet to get a flu shot now.

The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to take effect, health officials said.

Getting the vaccine now will give people a head start before flu activity ramps up between now and February.

Children between the ages of six months and eight-years-old that need two doses of the flu vaccine should get their first hot as soon as possible, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The second dose cannot be administered until four weeks later, according to the CDC.

The 2018-2019 flu season saw an estimated 647,000 hospitalizations and up to 61,000 deaths nationwide.

An estimated 41.6 percent of Michigan residents received a flu vaccine, below the national rate of 49.2 percent.

MDHHS recommends that everyone six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine every year.

More information on flu vaccines and flu activity through Michigan is available at michigan.gov/flu.

