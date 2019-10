If you would like to have your car seat checked out before your child is put in it, take it to a local event Tuesday night.

The Beacon of Hope in St. Johns is taking appointments right now.

The car seat check is at First Baptist Church from 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Make sure you allow 30 minutes per car seat.

It's important to note that your child and car *must* be with you.

Call 989-224-0328 to make an appointment.

