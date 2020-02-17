Get ready to roll: Lottery opening for White House Easter Egg Roll

The online lottery for tickets to the annual White House Easter Egg Roll opens Tuesday.

Starting at 10 a.m. E.T., people can enter the lottery at no cost, and it will remain open for a week, according to the White House press release.

Winners will receive an email by March 4.

Families with kids under the age of 13-years-old are invited to join First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump for a day of Easter activities.

The 2020 roll takes place April 13 on the White House's South Lawn. The tradition started in 1878 by President Rutherford Hayes.

Commemorative eggs from the White House will also be available to the public.

If you're interested in attending, you can enter the lottery by filling out this form.

