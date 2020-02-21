Get married like a Disney princess

If you've ever dreamed of walking down the aisle in a dress fit for a Disney princess, now your dream may come true.

Disney has partnered with Allure Bridals to create 16 gowns inspired by the style and spirit of Disney princess characters such as Ariel, Belle, Pocahontas, Snow White, and more.

Allure Bridals will unveil the entire collection during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April.

The gowns will arrive in stores shortly thereafter.

