Get fair food at Ingham County Fairgrounds

If you're looking for something fun this weekend, the Ingham County Fairgrounds is hosting a fair food drive thru!

Cars lined up to get their share of delicious food.

However, there are a few rules for the occasion.

Customers are asked to stay in their vehicles, follow one way traffic, and the fairgrounds warns that most vendors are cash only.

Last but not least, the Ingham County Fairgrounds asks that you be patient and come hungry.

They will open up again, Sunday at noon.

