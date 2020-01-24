Gerdau Special Steel planning layoffs in April

140 of 400 employees at Gerdau Special Steel in Jackson will be laid off in “mid-April,” Lindsey Erb, Manager, Communications and Public Affairs of Gerdau said.

Layoffs were based on seniority and job qualifications.

“We will be doing everything we can to try and help them through this," Erb said.

The company has two facilities in Jackson: an office headquarters and a metal location.

People who will be laid off may be able to apply for other positions depending on seniority and job qualifications.

The company decided to lay employees off due to factors that affect “the long-term stability of the business,” Erb said.

Gerdau Special Steel has other mills in Monroe, Michigan and Fort Smith, Arkansas that will stay open.

The headquarters and finishing facility will stay in Jackson.

All employees who will be laid off were notified on Thursday.

They were told they have the weekend off...and will be paid for Thursday and Friday.

Normal operations will resume at the company Monday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

