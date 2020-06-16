Georgia city investigating police chief after Facebook post

An Atlanta-area police chief criticized for saying on social media that he doesn't support the Black Lives Matter movement has been placed on leave while his city investigates him.

Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore said he began gathering information from residents, police officers and city employees after Police Chief Chris Byers wrote on Facebook that religious leaders have failed to support police and that Black Lives Matter as a movement “seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters."

Densmore said Tuesday that he's opened an internal investigation into allegations against the chief “unrelated to his social media post.”

