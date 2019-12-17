GeoBee competition kicks off in Hillsdale

Hillsdale Academy students are about to take part in the National Geographic GeoBee.

It's happening on December 17 at the school.

Two student finalists from each grade will advance on Tuesday to represent the academy at the state level.

"The GeoBee is a great academic activity and gives students an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of the United States and the world geography," said Dr. David Diener, Hillsdale Academy headmaster. "At Hillsdale Academy our students study local, state, national, and world geography. We are delighted to see the enthusiasm and the number of students working towards the competition."

The competition has questions focused on geography, world cultures and civilizations and other subjects.

The GeoBee is held on March 27, 2020 and the top 100 ranked students in each state qualify to represent their school in the state, according to the announcement.

Then the state champions will compete in the national championship in Washington D.C.

The finalists for the Hillsdale Academy 2019-20 National Geographic GeoBee are:

• Fourth-grade students Jonah Cuthbert and Lorelai Stemme

• Fifth-grade students Evan Towne and Carson Van Sickle

• Sixth-grade students Kate Maxwell and Grayson Young

• Seventh-grade students Sam Davis and Nora Shull

• Eighth-grade students Ridley Fast and Lydia Jackson

