Genesee County arrests 12 more individuals in ongoing operation against human trafficking

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office G.H.O.S.T. task force announced Monday that it has arrested 12 more individuals in the ongoing operation against human trafficking.

The task force was created under a "build it and they will come" philosophy for those targeting children.

The group known as the "Dirty Dozen" are facing felony charges for targeting children for sexual purposes.

The office said the preparatory behavior has led to the loss of reputation, jobs and freedom.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said it will continue this proactive approach in effort to keep our homes and children safe from these predators.

